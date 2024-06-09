Khayelitsha residents gripped by fear following murder of four people

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Western Cape Department of Community Safety and Police Oversight is calling on anyone with information relating to the mass murder in Khayelitsha to inform authorities.

Four people including three children were shot and killed at a barber shop yesterday.

Three children were also wounded in the attack and have been hospitalised.

Provincial Minister, Reagen Allen, says, “This murderous incident is horrific and angers me deeply, particularly with the number of young people senselessly murdered and wounded. These heartless criminals have absolutely no regard for life. We need to ensure that they are swiftly arrested so that a conviction can follow. Life should never be this cheap.”

Allen has called on anyone with information to come forward.

“The South African (Police) Service should employ every ounce of their intelligence and I urge anyone with information to make it available to all law enforcement agencies so that justice can be done,” he says.

Residents of Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats say they fear for their safety following the mass shooting, and are appealing to authorities to be more visible in the area.

The youngest victim was 4-years old.

Community leader Raymond Qoba has appealed for more police deployment in the area to reduce crime in it.

“What we gonna do now as the leaders, we gonna come together and SAPS, CPF and Neighbourhood Watch, because there’s a Neighbourhood Watch also here in this area. But we need to consult the community to come together and then we call the police, maybe Mr Bheki Cele can make a plan to give us a lot of police in this area and soldiers because totally we are not safe. I don’t want to lie. We are not safe in this area, totally not safe,” says Qoba.

