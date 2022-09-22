The switch-off from analogue to digital was meant to occur at the end of March before it was postponed to the end of June. The court’s ruling, handed down just two days before the deadline in June, said the government neglected to establish how many people would be left without access to television when the analogue signal was switched off.

Residents in Khayelistsha say they still have challenges and have appealed for a postponement and requested a government official to visit them to address some of their concerns. The provinces that still have to migrate are Western and Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal.

“Due to the high levels of crime in Khayelitsha, Post Offices were closed. Now, we are forced to move to Mitchel’s Plain. It gets full there and it’s difficult for us as the elderly.”

“I filled in this form last year. I have not received an SMS yet. Other people have received theirs,” says another member of the community.

“As you bring development, our wish is that no outside people should be brought from other places. Instead, our children are unemployed. They should be employed to install these decoders,” says a community member.

The local ward councillor says they have resolved to receive all the forms and submitted them on behalf of the community members.

“The extension, because of the time, we simply believe the time we were given is not enough. We have challenges with load shedding, normally we call our meetings at 6 pm. That is when we experience darkness. That is an example of the challenges we experience as ward councillors. That is why we call on Minister to at least extend so that we can reach as many people as possible,” says Ward 90 Councillor, Lukhanyo Sibangweni.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies could not be immediately reached for comment.

The switchover is aimed at enabling free-to-air channels to provide quality pictures and compete commercially.