The family of Khaya Magadla says the government needs to do more to ensure the safety of young children in townships.

Magadla fell into a manhole close to his home in Dlamini, Soweto, last month. Following weeks of intense search, his lifeless body was found at the Eldorado Park wastewater plant.

A memorial service was held in Soweto where family and community members gathered to pay tribute to the 6-year-old.

#JoburgUpdates: Acting Executive Mayor, Cllr Ronald Harris (@MMCRonaldHarris) is at the memorial service of the late Khayalethu Magadla in Dlamini Eco Park. The City mourns and celebrates his life. ^LM pic.twitter.com/kOA0RhTWBg — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) July 8, 2022

Many described Magadla as a bubbly, joyful child. His family is still trying to come to terms with his death.

After the service, the boy’s remains will be transported to Bityi in the Eastern Cape for burial on Saturday next week.

Acting Chief of Emergency Services Noma Mjali says it took that long to recover the child’s body because the rescue team had to actually go through the sewer pipes from where the child fell to where he was found on Saturday.

She further explains that when they got to the Johannesburg wastewater treatment plant, they discovered that the water levels were at very dangerous levels.

In the video below, a report on Magadla’s body being found: