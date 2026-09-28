Khan’s lawyers apply for postponement at Madlanga Commission

Lawyers for former Crime Intelligence Deputy Head Major-General Feroz Khan have applied for the postponement of the hearing of his evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The lawyers have also proposed that Khan testify virtually from a familiar environment to avoid potential psychological triggers.

Advocate Ismail Vali made the submission as part of a fresh postponement application before the commission.

Vali told the inquiry that expert reports support allowing Khan additional time to prepare and suggested that approximately one month may be appropriate.

He says, “The midway point that he suggests is that there has to be a virtual arrangement for Khan to testify within a familiar environment so that there’s no triggers, that he’s also identified that may cause Khan’s testimony to be interrupted and he’s pretty clear in what he says.”

Vali adds, “Now, he gives us the mechanism, but he doesn’t give us the timetable and that is where the later report of Dr. (Tando) Melapi comes in and we say that Dr. Melapi says, having regard to the totality of the evidence and the task that lies ahead of Khan.”

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