Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Precious metals case against Khan and Kadwa postponed to September

  • [File] Gauteng Hawks Head Ebrahim Kadwa and Senior Crime Intelligence Officer Feroz Khan appearing before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court
  • Image Credits :
  • Luyanda Danca
Refilwe Mekoa

The case involving suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan, Gauteng Hawks head Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa, and civilian Tariq Downes was postponed to 2 September after Kadwa and Downes briefly appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court, east of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

They are facing charges related to being part of a crime syndicate dealing in precious metals.

The aim of the postponement is to give the state more time to disclosure the contents of the docket.

VIDEO | David van Wyk weighs in on Kadwa, Khan arrest

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News