Precious metals case against Khan and Kadwa postponed to September

The case involving suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan, Gauteng Hawks head Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa, and civilian Tariq Downes was postponed to 2 September after Kadwa and Downes briefly appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court, east of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

They are facing charges related to being part of a crime syndicate dealing in precious metals.

The aim of the postponement is to give the state more time to disclosure the contents of the docket.

VIDEO | David van Wyk weighs in on Kadwa, Khan arrest