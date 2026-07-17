Khan discharged from hospital, moved to undisclosed location

Suspended Crime Intelligence boss Major-General Feroz Khan has been discharged from hospital following an alleged attempted assassination earlier this month outside his home in Houghton, north of Johannesburg.

Khan’s family said in a statement on Friday that Khan was taken to an undisclosed location where he will undergo rehabilitation and recuperation.

His hospitalisation coincided with his much-anticipated appearance at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which was postponed.

Khan’s attorney Mohammed Valley confirmed his discharge and said they are looking forward to helping him share his story with the commission.

“ We’re encouraged by the fact that he’s been released from the hospital because we can then start preparing hopefully- in the short term, the evidence that we intend to now contradict what was stated in the commission by those witnesses who haven’t been truthful, and we look forward to that opportunity. But for now, we want to maximise the opportunity for him to heal. The shooting incident has unfortunately prevented the evidence from being advanced at an opportune time- we certainly do have the answers from General Khan, but it’s for him to present the evidence not for us.”

VIDEO| Major-General Feroz Khan’s attorney Mohammed Valley says his client was critically injured during the alleged assassination attempt: