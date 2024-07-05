Kgosi Motsepe’s coronation postponed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The official coronation of Kgosi Robert Mosheledi Sakie “Sjamboko II” Motsepe, scheduled to be held in North West tomorrow, has been postponed.

This was announced by the Royal Council of the Royal Kraal of Motsepe of Bakgatla ba Mmakau.

The postponement is due to stricter risk compliance issues raised by authorities emanating from the higher-than-expected amount of VIP guests that were expected to attend.

The coronation will now be held on the July 20 at Kgotlakgolo in Mmakau Village in the North West Province.

Spokesperson for the Royal Council Fanuel Motsepe says, “The purpose of postponing the event was due to compliance regulations. VIP guests had confirmed their attendance at the event. As a result, when we had the setting for the security cluster it was deemed it would be a red zone event and therefore the applications needed to be compliant with a red zone event.”