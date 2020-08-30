The 59-year-old died at a Mpumalanga hospital last week following a short illness.

The late Kgosi Mohlamme Mathebe the third has been described as a selfless leader who dedicated his life to serving his community.

Kgosi Mathebe was laid to rest on Sunday. A provincial category two official funeral service was held in his honour at the Bantwane royal kraal at Ntwane village in Moutse, Limpopo.

Mathebe was an MK veteran who previously served on several positions, including being a member of the first democratic parliament in 1994, as well as South Africa’s ambassador to Zambia between 2012 and 2014.

He was Premier Stan Mathabatha’s advisor on traditional affairs at the time of his passing.

Mathebe’s daughter, Dithake, says the family is devastated.

“He departed this world too soon, while some of his children as still too young. We will remember his kindness and giving nature. His people have lost a leader too, he always encouraged us to share with the destitute in the village.”

COVID-19 protocols violation

Premier Mathabatha has meanwhile conceded that social distancing regulations were not adhered to at Matebe’s funeral service.

He described Mathebe as a loving man, who had contributed immensely to the fight against the apartheid government.

“We have gone against the regulations and I don’t know how we will apologise. We tried to follow the regulations, the police also tried but short of firing tear gas, which I will not allow at Ngwato’s funeral, there is nothing we could do.”

