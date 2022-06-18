The family of Onkgopotse Kgeletsane (21), a student at the North West University’s Mahikeng Campus says they are going to sue the University for issuing a statement with false information. This was before the police had received post-mortem results.

The second-year student’s body was found in his room at one of the on-campus residences. The family says the university has shown carelessness about the passing of their son on its premises. This emerged during Kgeletsane’s funeral, held at his home in Rankelenyane village, near Rustenburg in the North West.

Kgeletsane who was the only son to his parents, comes from humble beginnings, he would’ve been the first to graduate in the family. The family had high hopes and expectations for him, as he had promised his mother to build her a house.

Left with no answers, the family wants justice; the family spokesperson, Boitumelo Kgeletsane says,” Definitely, we are going to sue the University because even now they are not here. They don’t care! Firstly, they said Onkgopotse was poisoned, that he drank poison, but when the post-mortem came, he had 00.0% alcohol in his body.”

Friends and relatives are equally hurt

The family cries that his dream and promise of building his mother a house has now vanished because someone decided to take his life. They express that the entire family, including the children, are very hurt about Onkgopotse’s death, especially because they are still in the dark about the cause of his death.

“All we know is that the post-mortem results say our child was murdered, but the University says he was not killed. It’s a lot of stories.” they reiterate.

The North West University initially said Kgeletsane died after consuming alcohol – but police later confirmed that he sustained head and multiple body injuries, suggesting he was murdered.

The university says it will no longer comment on the matter as it is now being handled by the police. The police are yet to make arrests.