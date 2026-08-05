Kgatlana nets winner to send Banyana into WAFCON quarter-finals

Thembi Kgatlana scored the only goal of the game as Banyana Banyana booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory against Burkina Faso in Casablanca.

Kgatlana’s close-range finish came in the 21st minute and was enough for Desiree Ellis’ charges to seal a spot in the last eight, where they will take on host nation Morocco.

The South Africans went into the final Group B contest knowing they had to win after a disappointing start to the continental campaign, which saw them lose their opener to Ivory Coast and then play to a draw against Tanzania.

Banyana then also needed a favour from Ivory Coast against Tanzania, and they duly delivered with a 2-1 win to top the group with seven points while South Africa qualified with four.

Banyana would have been on their nerves early in the second half when Burkina Faso were awarded a penalty as Antonia Maponya appeared to have brought down Adele Kabre in the box, but the referee was sent to the monitor by VAR, and the decision was overturned.

The South Africans really controlled the game after Kgatlana’s opening strike and should have doubled their lead in the 54th minute, but Isabella Ludwig failed to connect from her strike partner’s square pass.

Burkina Faso threw everything at the South Africans in the final stages, and looked dangerous with high balls into the box, but goalkeeper Kaylin Swart was solid between the sticks.

Ivory Coast 2-1 Tanzania

In the other Group B encounter, the Ivorians made sure they progressed as pool winners after a 2-1 victory against Tanzania.

Nsira Ouedraogo opened the scoring just before halftime, and then the same player won a penalty early in the second half, which Ines Konan converted to double the lead.

Tanzania put up a late rally and pulled a goal back through Diana Msewa from a penalty late in the game, but it was too late to mount a comeback as the East African country was eliminated from the continental tournament.

Ivory Coast will take on Group A runners-up Algeria in the quarterfinals on Saturday.