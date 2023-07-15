The Kgarudi Tribal Authority in Sandford, Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga, is relieved that finally, Chief Steven Mogane’s remains have been re-buried as per their tradition.

The late chief was exhumed two weeks ago after he was buried by his wife.

This was after the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Mbombela granted the Kgarudi Royal Family permission to exhume the remains of the late chief.

The Kgarudi Tribal Authority is situated between Hazyview and Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga in a small area with only three villages.

The chief died last month. It is reported that the late chief became ill and was taken to hospital where he passed on.

After a week of his passing, he was buried by his wife who allegedly excluded the royal family from the burial.

The chief’s family had suspicions regarding his death.

A post-mortem has now been conducted.

Spokesperson of the Kgarudi Tribal Authority, Collins Manzini accused the House of Traditional Leaders for lack of support.

“We have arrived at this stage. Finally, (we) have the remains of the late Chief Ntshekadi back home where he was buried according to the customs and traditions of the Kgarudi family.”

Mourners described the late chief as a man who brought development to their area.

Some of the headmen of the Kgarudi Tribal Authority described the late chief as a humble man.

“We are saddened by the death of the late Chief Mogane. I don’t think anyone will close this gap. The chief was a peacefully men. We were very close to him. Even when in a tribal court attending to cases, he would apply his mind,” says one of the headmen.

House of Traditional Leaders Kgoshi Lameck Mokoena has welcomed the reburial of the late chief.

Mokoena refutes allegations that they snubbed the funeral.

“As a house, we will not snub or ignore the funeral. They know how we conduct ourselves during funerals. As traditional leaders, we support the funeral and everything. We are happy that our seniors were there on our behalf. As a house, we would like to say we are supporting our colleague.”

The Kgarudi Tribal Authority is expected to announce a new chief soon.