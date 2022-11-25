Wales play Iran in the World Cup in Doha on Friday.

When: Friday, 25 November, Kick-off at 12:00

Where: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Odds:

Wales win: 11/10

Iran win: 3/1

Draw: 2/1

Key Stats :

* Wales are looking to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time since 1958 – their last appearance at the World Cup.

* No Welsh player has scored more goals at major tournaments than Gareth Bale, who grabbed his fourth with a late penalty against the United States in their group opener.

* Iran are bottom of the group with the worst goal difference after England thrashed them 6-2 in their group opener.

* Iran have never gone past the group stage and have won only one of their last 11 matches at the World Cup, a 1-0 win over Morocco four years ago.

Previous meetings:

* Wales beat Iran 1-0 in their only meeting in a 1978 friendly, with Phil Dwyer scoring the winner.