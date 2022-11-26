Tunisia play Australia at the World Cup in Doha on Saturday.

When: Saturday, Nov. 26, 1300 local (1000 GMT/0500 ET)

Where: Al Janoub Stadium

Capacity: 44,325

Odds:

Tunisia win: 23/20

Australia win: 11/4

Draw: 21/10

Key stats:

* Tunisia have won only once in 13 group stage games since 1998, beating Panama four years ago.

* Tunisia’s 0-0 draw against Denmark in the group opener was their first clean sheet at the World Cup since 1978 when they held West Germany to a goalless draw.

* Australia are on a seven-match winless run at the World Cup (D1 L6). They last won a group game against Serbia in 2010.

Previous meetings:

* The teams have met each other twice, with both winning a game.

* They last met at the Confederations Cup in 2005 where Tunisia won 2-0 with the help of a brace from Francileudo dos Santos.