Switzerland play Cameroon in the World Cup in Doha on Thursday

When: Thursday November 24, Kick-off at 12:00

Where: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

Capacity: 40 000

Odds:

Switzerland 8/11

Cameroon 17/4

Draw 12/5

Key stats:

* Between them the two sides have played at 19 World Cup finals, with Switzerland making their debut in the 1934 tournament in Italy and Cameroon in 1982 in Spain.

* The high point for both teams has been making it to the quarter-finals, which Switzerland did in 1934, 1938 and 1958, while Cameroon’s best performance came in 1990.

* Cameroon come into the game on the back of one win, one draw and three losses in their last five games, while Switzerland have won three and lost two.

* Cameroon’s last victory in a World Cup group game came against Qatar’s neighbours from Saudi Arabia, who they beat 1-0 on June 6, 2002 in Saitama, Japan. They lost all their group games at the 2010 and 2014 tournaments.

* Switzerland have progressed from the group stage in three of their last four tournaments (2006, 2014 and 2018), missing out in 2010.

Previous meetings:

This is the first time the two sides have met.