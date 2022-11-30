Saudi Arabia play Mexico in the World Cup in Doha on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2100 local

Where: Lusail Stadium

Capacity: 88,966

Odds:

Saudi Arabia win: 19/5

Mexico win: 29/10

Draw: 4/6

Key stats:

* Mexico have failed to score in their last four World Cup matches.

* Saudi Arabia are looking to match or surpass the achievements of their World Cup debut in 1994, when the Gulf state advanced to the last 16.

* The last time Mexico failed to progress from the group stage was in 1982.

* Mexico must win to have any chance of staying in the competition, and they will be sure to go through if Poland beat Argentina in the other Group C match.

* Saudi Arabia will reach the last 16 if they win.

* A draw will take the Saudis to the knockout round if Poland defeat Argentina, but if both matches are tied, they will go out as the Copa America champions have a better goal difference.

Previous meetings: Saudi Arabia and Mexico have faced each other five times since their first meeting in January 1995. Mexico won four of those games, including the last one in 1999, while one game ended in a draw.