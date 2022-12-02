South Korea play Portugal in World Cup Group H on Friday.

When: Friday, 2 December, Kick-Off 17:00

Where: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Capacity: 44,667

Odds:

South Korea win: 4/1

Portugal win: 6/10

Draw: 16/5

* Portugal are already through to the knockout stage and can secure top spot with a draw or a win, while South Korea will be out if they fail to win.

* Forward Cho Gue-sung is the first player to score two goals in a World Cup match for South Korea.

* Portugal have lost only one of their last 14 World Cup group-stage matches (W8 D5).

* South Korea are the only Asian country to have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, when they were co-hosts in 2002, while Portugal’s best achievement was the third-place finish in 1966.

Previous meetings:

South Korea defeated Portugal 1-0 in a group game at the World Cup in 2002 as Park Ji-sung scored for the Asian side, which was then managed by Guus Hiddink.