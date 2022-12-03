Netherlands play the United States in the last 16 at the World Cup in Doha on Saturday.

When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 1700 local

Where: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha

Capacity: 45,857

Odds (after 90 minutes):

Netherlands win: 10/11

United States win: 10/3

Draw: 23/10

Key stats:

* The Netherlands have been World Cup runners-up three times – in 1974, 1978 and 2010 – but have yet to win it.

* The Dutch secured a spot in the Round of 16 by finishing top of Group A, beating African champions Senegal 2-0, hosts Qatar 2-0 and drawing 1-1 draw Ecuador.

* The Dutch are unbeaten in their last 18 games after their elimination at Euro 2020.

* Cody Gakpo has three goals in three games for the Dutch.

* The United States reached the knockout stage by finishing second behind England in Group B, beating Iran and drawing with England and Wales.

* The United States are returning to the World Cup after failing to qualify for Russia 2018.

* Defender DeAndre Yedlin is the only player in the U.S. squad with any World Cup experience.

Previous meetings:

The United States and Netherlands have met five times with the Dutch winning four. The Americans won their last meeting 4-3 in 2015.