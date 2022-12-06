Morocco play Spain in the last 16 at the World Cup in Al Rayyan on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, 6 December, Kick-off at 17:00

Where: Education City Stadium

Capacity: 44 667

Odds:

Morocco win: 5/1

Spain win: 6/10

Draw: 27/10

Key stats:

* Morocco are undefeated in six with coach Walid Regragui who took over the team in September. They have conceded one goal only, against Canada in their last match.

* Morocco have reached the last 16 for the second time since 1986. It is the first time an Arab coach has guided a team to the knock-out stages.

* Luis Enrique took over Spain in July 2018 after their elimination from the World Cup in Russia but quit in June 2019 for personal reasons. He rejoined the national team four months later.

* Luis Enrique led Spain to the semi-final of Euro 2020 last year, then to the final of the European Nations League before losing to France.

Previous meetings:

* Morocco have played Spain three times since 1961, including once at the World Cup. Spain won twice, but the third ended in 2-2 draw at the World Cup in Russia four years ago.

🏆 Experience The Glory of the final Round 16 battle with an exciting SABC Squad 🏆 Xoli Zondo & SAFA’s own Desree Ellis & Walter Steenbok! ⚽️ Morocco 🇲🇦 🆚 🇪🇸 Spain

⏰ 16:00

📺 SABC Sport & SABC 2

💻 https://t.co/LBeIFssnJ2 & SABC+#SABCSportFootball #Sisonke pic.twitter.com/8BlPBKDr3B — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) December 6, 2022