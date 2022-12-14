France play Morocco in the semi-finals of the World Cup on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, 14 December, Kick-Off at 21:00

Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Capacity: 68,895

France win: 1/2

Morocco win: 6/1

Draw: 29/10

Key statistics :

* Kylian Mbappe has scored 5 times in 5 games, surpassing his goal tally from his previous appearance in the tournament in 2018, when France won the World Cup. At 23 years old, Mbappe has scored 9 World Cup goals in 12 appearances.

* Morocco are the first Arab and African country to reach the World Cup semi-finals. Coach Walid Regragui became the first Arab manager to lead a team to the knockout rounds.

* France are the first reigning champions to reach the World Cup semi-finals since Brazil in 1998. They will be looking to become the first back-to-back finalists since Brazil in 2002. Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962) are the only nations to win 2 consecutive World Cups.

* Morocco have yet to concede a goal from an opposition player at the tournament. The only goal against them in four games came in their 2-1 win over Canada, when Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd accidentally flicked a cross past his own goalkeeper.

Previous meetings:

France and Morocco have met 5 times in official international fixtures. The first took place in 1988, which France won 2-1, but their history goes back further. They played unofficial games in the 1960s, 70s and 80s. France have never lost an official match against Morocco. The most recent clash was a 2-2 draw in Paris in 2007.