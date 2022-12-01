Canada play Morocco at the World Cup in Doha on Thursday.
When: Thursday, 01 December, Kick-Off at 17:00
Where: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
Capacity: 44,400
Odds:
Canada win: 13/5
Morocco win: 21/20
Draw: 12/5
Key stats:
* Alphonso Davies scored Canada’s first ever goal at a men’s World Cup in a 4-1 Group F loss to Croatia.
* Back in the World Cup after their only previous appearance in 1986, Canada head into their meeting with Morocco still seeking a maiden win.
* Canada topped the CONCACAF qualifying table, scoring more and conceding fewer goals than any other team.
* Morocco became the first African team to advance out of the group stage of a World Cup in 1986.
* Morocco’s 2-0 Group F win over Belgium marked their first World Cup victory since they beat Scotland in 1998.
Previous meetings:
Canada and Morocco have met three times, all international friendlies, with the North Africans winning two and the other match ending in a draw.