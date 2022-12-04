England play Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday.
When: Sunday, Dec. 4, 2100 local
Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Capacity: 68,895
Odds:
England win: 1/2
Senegal win: 13/2
Draw: 29/10
Key stats:
* After Marcus Rashford’s second goal in their 3-0 win over Wales, England became the seventh team to reach the milestone of 100 World Cup goals after Brazil, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France and Spain.
* Senegal have reached the World Cup knockout stage for the second time. Their previous last 16 appearance came in 2002, when coach Aliou Cisse was captain.
* England are unbeaten against African opposition in all 21 meetings. At the World Cup, they have won three and drawn three times against teams from Africa.
Previous meetings:
* This will be the first meeting between the two teams.