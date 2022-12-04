England play Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday.

When: Sunday, Dec. 4, 2100 local

Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Capacity: 68,895

Odds:

England win: 1/2

Senegal win: 13/2

Draw: 29/10

Key stats:

* After Marcus Rashford’s second goal in their 3-0 win over Wales, England became the seventh team to reach the milestone of 100 World Cup goals after Brazil, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France and Spain.

* Senegal have reached the World Cup knockout stage for the second time. Their previous last 16 appearance came in 2002, when coach Aliou Cisse was captain.

* England are unbeaten against African opposition in all 21 meetings. At the World Cup, they have won three and drawn three times against teams from Africa.

Previous meetings:

* This will be the first meeting between the two teams.