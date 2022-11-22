Denmark play Tunisia in the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday November 22, 15:00

Where: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Capacity: 40,000

Odds: Denmark win: 4/9

Tunisia win: 7/1

Draw: 16/5

Key stats:

* Denmark qualified for the World Cup by winning nine of 10 matches and conceding only three goals.

* Tunisia have failed to reach the knock out stage in their five previous World Cup appearances.

* In their five World Cup appearances, the Danes were knocked out at the group stage only once. Their best result was a quarter-final appearance at the 1998 World Cup in France.

* Tunisia have won only two of 15 matches at the World Cup.

* Denmark held 2018 World Cup champions France to a 0-0 draw in the group stage of that tournament.

Previous meetings:

* The teams have never previously met at the World Cup. Their last match was in 2002, when Denmark defeated Tunisia 2-1 in a friendly.