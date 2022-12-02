Cameroon play Brazil in Group G of the World Cup in Lusail on Friday.
When: Friday, Dec. 2, 2100 local
Where: Lusail Stadium, Lusail
Capacity: 88,966
Odds:
Cameroon win: 9/1
Brazil win: 9/2
Draw: 3/10
Key stats:
* Brazil enter the contest having already qualified for the knockout stage with wins over Serbia and Switzerland.
* After a loss to the Swiss and a draw with Serbia, Cameroon need a win over Brazil to have any chance of advancing to the last 16.
* Cameroon have not qualified for the knockout phase since their quarter-final appearance in 1990 and are without a win at the finals since 2002, after missing out in 2018 and losing all of their group stage games in 2010 and 2014.
* Brazil will once again be without forward Neymar and right back Danilo, both ruled out of the group stage by ankle injuries.
* Brazil, unbeaten in qualifying for Qatar, have won the World Cup five times and are favourites to win a record-extending sixth title.
* Brazil have played in every World Cup since 1930 but have not reached the final since they last won the title in 2002.
Previous meetings:
* The two sides have met six times, including twice at World Cups, with Brazil winning five. Cameroon’s lone victory came at the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2003.