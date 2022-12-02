Cameroon play Brazil in Group G of the World Cup in Lusail on Friday.

When: Friday, Dec. 2, 2100 local

Where: Lusail Stadium, Lusail

Capacity: 88,966

Odds:

Cameroon win: 9/1

Brazil win: 9/2

Draw: 3/10

Key stats:

* Brazil enter the contest having already qualified for the knockout stage with wins over Serbia and Switzerland.

* After a loss to the Swiss and a draw with Serbia, Cameroon need a win over Brazil to have any chance of advancing to the last 16.

* Cameroon have not qualified for the knockout phase since their quarter-final appearance in 1990 and are without a win at the finals since 2002, after missing out in 2018 and losing all of their group stage games in 2010 and 2014.

* Brazil will once again be without forward Neymar and right back Danilo, both ruled out of the group stage by ankle injuries.

* Brazil, unbeaten in qualifying for Qatar, have won the World Cup five times and are favourites to win a record-extending sixth title.

* Brazil have played in every World Cup since 1930 but have not reached the final since they last won the title in 2002.

Previous meetings:

* The two sides have met six times, including twice at World Cups, with Brazil winning five. Cameroon’s lone victory came at the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2003.