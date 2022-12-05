Brazil play South Korea in the last 16 at the World Cup in Doha on Monday.

When: Monday, 5 December, Kick-Off at 21:00

Where: Stadium 974, Doha

Capacity: 44,089

Odds :

Brazil win: 2/9

South Korea win: 14/1

Draw: 24/5

Key stats:

* Brazil go into the knockout stage after group-stage wins over Serbia and Switzerland but they lost 1-0 to Cameroon on Friday when the South Americans were already qualified for the next round and rested most of their regular starters.

* South Korea staged a dramatic come-back 2-1 win over Portugal on Friday, with an added-time goal by Hwang Hee-chan, to make it into the last 16. They had won only one of their previous 11 World Cup matches.

* Brazil forward Neymar remains a doubt for Monday’s match as he tries to recover from an ankle injury.

* Brazil, unbeaten in qualifying for Qatar, have won the World Cup a record five times and are favourites to do it again at the tournament in 2022.

* Brazil have played in every World Cup since 1930 but have not reached the final since they last won the title in 2002.

* South Korea are the only Asian country to have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, when they were co-hosts in 2002. On the other occasion they made it out of the group stage, they lost in the Round of 16 to Uruguay 2-1 in 2010.

Previous meetings:

* The two sides have met seven times previously, but never at a World Cup, with Brazil winning on six occasions and South Korea once, in a friendly in 1999. In a friendly in June this year played in Seoul, Brazil won 5-1.

⚽️ Brazil 🇧🇷 🆚 🇰🇷 South Korea

⏰ 20:30

📺 SABC Sport DTT channel 4, Openview 124 & SABC 1

📻 SABC Radio Stations

📱SABC+

https://t.co/LBeIFssnJ2