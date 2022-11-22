Argentina play Saudi Arabia in Group C of the World Cup in Doha on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 1300 local (1000 GMT/1100 ET)

Where: Lusail Stadium

Capacity: 80,000

Odds: Argentina win: 2/13

Saudi Arabia win: 20/1

Draw: 6/1

Key stats:

* Argentina are playing in the World Cup finals for the 18th time, while Saudi Arabia are playing for the sixth time and second in a row.

* Argentina won the title twice in 1978 and 1986, and also finished runner-up twice in Italy 1990 and Brazil eight years ago.

* Argentina reached the final 16 in their last appearance in 2018, before losing 4-3 to the eventual champions France.

* Argentina were crowned champions of Copa America last year beating hosts Brazil at the famous Maracana stadium.

* Saudi Arabia lost 5-0 to hosts Russia in the opening game in 2018 then 1-0 to Uruguay before beating Egypt 2-1 in their final game of the group stage.

Previous meetings:

* Argentina and Saudi Arabia have played each other four times, with Argentina winning once in their third meeting during the Confederations Cup on 1992. Their last meeting ended 0-0 in a 2012 friendly.