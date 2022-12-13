Argentina play Croatia in the semi-finals of the World Cup on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, 13 December, Kick-Off at 21:00

Where: Lusail Stadium, Doha

Capacity: 88,966

Odds :

Argentina win: 4/5

Croatia win: 9/2

Draw: 12/5

Key stats:

* Croatia are in their second consecutive World Cup semi-final after losing to France in the 2018 World Cup final. They also have a perfect record in penalty shootouts, having come out on top in all four they have contested so far in their history.

* Bruno Petkovic’s 117th-minute equaliser against Brazil in the quarter-final was the latest goal Croatia have scored in a World Cup match. It was also their first shot on goal in that game.

* Croatia will be looking to become the first back-to-back finalists since Brazil in 2002

* Argentina captain Lionel Messi is eyeing his second World Cup final, after his team lost to Germany in 2014. The World Cup trophy is the only major title missing from his collection, which includes every big club and national team title.

* Argentina started their tournament with a defeat to Saudi Arabia but have since conceded just three goals in four matches to make it to the last four for the sixth time.

* They have won the title twice, in 1978 and 1986, and have been runners-up on three occasions.

Previous meetings:

* The teams have met twice before at a World Cup with the Croats beating the South Americans 3-0 in the group stage in 2018 after Argentina came out on top (1-0) at the same stage back in 1998.