Eskom board member Mteto Nyati says they have urged the parastatal management to continue to address with a sense of urgency the current load shedding crisis facing the country.

He says the board has identified key priorities to get a long-term solution to the energy crisis.

Nyati says they have a 24 -month performance recovery plan that is addressing generation challenges.

He says there are four power stations that are doing very well and will be focusing on the six that need frequent maintenance and monitoring.

He was giving an update on Eskom’s current system challenges.

“The second one is to make sure that the top six power stations where we continue to have challenges, we have focused to drive a thorough planned maintenance program on those top six power stations. So, those are the key things that we as the board on a day-to-day basis ourselves we’re monitoring and ensuring the execution of that plan. It is so important for us to remain focused and delivering on that plan.”

Eskom updates on current system challenges: