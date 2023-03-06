President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved around a few portfolios within his cabinet on Monday night, among them, one that has been at the centre of debates in recent weeks, Minister in the Presidency for Electricity.

This is the job description of the newly-appointed, Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa:

Urgently reduce the severity and frequency of loadshedding

Accelerate processes related to energy regulations

Issue directives to have essential facilities excluded from loadshedding ‘where technically feasible’

Facilitate and coordinate collaborative efforts between all parties involved in the energy crisis response

Work closely with Eskom on turning around the power utility

Accelerating the procurement of new generation capacity

Facilitate speedier processes around conducting critical maintenance

Liaise with other ministries to ensure cohesion when issuing directions during the national state of disaster

Speaking at a media briefing, Ramaphosa said, “To effectively oversee the electricity crisis response, the appointed minister will have political responsibility, authority and control over all critical aspects of the Energy Action Plan.”

The role of electricity minister was first announced by the president during his State of the Nation Address in February, attracting a flurry of controversy around its necessity, given that there already exist two related ministries, Energy and Public Enterprises.

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced as new electricity minister: