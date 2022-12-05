The former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to officially close the third Inter-Congolese Dialogue in Nairobi this afternoon. Kenyatta is the East African Community’s facilitator of the talks.

The intervention is meant to stabilise the eastern DRC that has been engulfed in conflict, displacing scores of people.

The East African Community leaders have also deployed soldiers to calm the situation in the DRC.

The East African Community leaders have called on all armed groups in the Eastern DRC to lay down their arms. They have also noted with concern the dire plight of refugees and reaffirmed the urgent need for peace.

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta who is East Africa’s mediator says he will spare no efforts in finding a lasting solution to end the devastating conflict. The talks that have been going on for a week will be formally closed today with a clear goal to stabilize the troubled Eastern DRC.

