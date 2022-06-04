Image: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Kenyan President William Ruto addresses the media at a news conference at the Movenpick Hotel in the Hague in this October 15, 2013.

Kenya’s Electoral Commission, has cleared Deputy President William Ruto to run for the presidency in the country’s upcoming elections in August this year. Ruto is among four candidates who have so far been cleared to run for the country’s top seat.

Ruto described the clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission as a moment of a lifetime for him and the country.

Earlier this week, the Deputy President claimed that there have been attempts to tamper with the voters’ register with at least a million of his supporters moved from their registered polling stations.

Video: Kenya’s William Ruto cleared by IEBC to run for elections