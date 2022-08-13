Kenya’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga has claimed in a statement that he won Tuesday’s general elections. Odinga’s main opponent and Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto, has not pronounced on the process.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati has also made it clear that only the commission can announce the winner. Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua says the coalition has done an independent tally and all indications are that Odinga is in the lead.

Karua however called on their supporters to exercise patience as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the IEBC, concludes the counting process.

Video: Preparations underway to handover power to the next president