William Ruto has been sworn in as Kenya’s new President. 20 heads of state from across Africa and thousands of people attended the ceremony at a stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Ruto, who had served as Deputy President since 2013, narrowly won the election last month. Ruto has taken the oath of office as Kenya’s fifth President since the country’s independence in 1963.

Kenya had peaceful polls last month that saw Ruto declared a winner.

The newly elected Kenyan President has commended the Judiciary and Electoral Commission of that country following just concluded general elections. He says these institutions maintained their independence before and after the elections.

Ruto was sworn in as Kenya’s fifth President in front of thousands of Kenyans and international dignitaries at Kasarani Stadium.

Ruto was sworn in as Kenya’s fifth President in front of thousands of Kenyans and international dignitaries at Kasarani Stadium. He says democracy entails unifying competitors and not decisive rivalry.

“The performance of our security services, the performance of the IEBC and the Judiciary was put to a severe test. By in large, these institutions lived up to our expectations. We can only aspire to do better in the future, and I give my undertaking that my administration shall work to ensure that the bar is raised even higher for the next general elections,” says Ruto.

Repeating after Chief Justice Martha Koome, President Ruto well aware of his high calling says, “I assume as President that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Republic of Kenya.”

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s 5th President:

“We want less and less government in people’s lives, and more and more services to the people of Kenya,” Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto’s deputy, told state-run KBC Television.

The capital Nairobi’s 60 000-seat Kasarani Sports Centre was packed by 5 am with Ruto’s supporters dressed in his party’s colours of yellow and green. They danced and waved miniature national flags as a band played music from the podium.

The National Police Service said in a tweet that the stadium was full and asked that no one else try to come.

“He is our fellow youth! I know he will bring us more opportunity,” said dancer Juma Dominic as he and his troupe warmed up before performing for the crowd.

Ruto has served as Kenyatta’s deputy since 2013, but they fell out after the 2017 election. Kenyatta backed opposition leader Raila Odinga to succeed him in the August election and denounced Ruto as unfit for office.

“Mr President-elect, as you walk the path to your inauguration and beyond, you will be president not just for those who voted for you but for all Kenyans,” Kenyatta said in an address on Monday evening, in which he wished Ruto well.

Video – William Ruto to be sworn in today as Kenya’s 5th president