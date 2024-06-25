Kenyans in President Ruto’s hometown of Eldoret barricade roads

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kenyan anti-tax protesters on Tuesday protested in the Rift Valley town of Eldoret, President William Ruto’s hometown, demanding his resignation over proposed tax hikes.

The protesters oppose tax rises in a country already reeling from a cost-of-living crisis and many are also calling for President Ruto to step down.

Ruto won an election almost two years ago on a platform of championing Kenya’s working poor but has been caught between the competing demands of lenders such as the International Monetary Fund, which is urging the government to cut deficits to access more funding and a hard-pressed population.

The finance bill aims to raise an additional $2.7 billion in taxes as part of an effort to lighten the heavy debt load, with interest payments alone consuming 37% of annual revenue.

In Nairobi, police opened fire on demonstrators trying to storm Kenya’s legislature on Tuesday, with at least five protesters killed, dozens wounded and sections of the parliament building set ablaze as lawmakers inside passed legislation to raise taxes.

In chaotic scenes, protesters overwhelmed police and chased them away in an attempt to storm the parliament compound. Flames could be seen coming from inside.

Police opened fire after tear gas and water cannon failed to disperse the crowds.