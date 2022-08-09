Kenyan Presidential frontrunners former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto have cast their votes in the ongoing voting exercise in the country.

The two leaders say they’re confident the vote will take place without any hitches. However, there are already complaints of the electronic identifying kit failing in several polling stations.

Ruto voted just after polling stations opened in the country. He is registered in his upcountry home in Western Kenya. He exuded confidence that the process would go on without hitches.

Odinga on the other hand voted in the populous Kibera slums in Nairobi. Hundreds of his supporters followed him into the polling station chanting baba, baba as he is known.

Earlier, former President of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete observed the voting process in various parts of Nairobi and urged for peace.

There is disappointment in various polling stations following the failure of the voter identification kits.

In most cases, it was clear there were no complimentary manual registers to identify voters as ordered by the high court and the court of appeal. It is not clear yet if this will affect voter turnout.

Kenya Elections | Kenyans are voting in a tight contest between Ruto and Odinga: