Kenyan President Ruto withdraws contentious Bill

Political analyst Emmaculate Asige Liaga says Kenyans are very aware that the withdrawal of the proposed Finance Bill by President William Ruto is incorrect.

This as protests over the Bill, which proposes tax increases, continue in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, a day after President Ruto withdrew the Bill.

Protestors say they are already burdened with the high cost of living.

Liaga says Kenyans are aware that if there is any action that the President can take it is to refer the Bill back to Parliament with correction.

“The President cannot withdraw the Bill. The President can only ascend the Bill or refer it back to Parliament for reconsideration, not in any reservation that the President has concerning the Bill. If the President does not bring the Bill back to Parliament in seven days, according to Clause six, if the President does not ascend the Bill or refer it back to Parliament within the period it will automatically ascend on expiry of that period,” adds Liaga.