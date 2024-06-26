Kenyan Embassy in Uganda tightens security

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Security has been deployed to the Kenya High Commission in Uganda, following an attack by Kenyan protestors on Uganda House in Nairobi.

Protestors vandalized and set part of the building ablaze on Tuesday, amidst wider Kenyan protests over tax hikes. Authorities say there’s been no threat here so far. But nothing is being left to chance.

In Kenya’s capital Nairobi, protestors targeted key government buildings, including the Uganda House in Tuesday’s clashes. Uganda’s foreign ministry says there were no fatalities in the attack and has condemned the acts.

Notices warning nationals to stay away from demonstrations have been issued by consular authorities, including the US and French embassies, and the UK Foreign office.

Kenyan protesters have however vowed to keep up their demonstrations against planned tax increases by the Kenyan government.