Judges of the Kenyan Supreme Court will on Monday deliver a verdict on a petition filed by nine petitioners challenging the declaration of Deputy President William Ruto as president-elect. Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga is among those who have challenged Ruto’s victory on account of alleged electoral misconduct by the country’s electoral commission.

Lawyers for Odinga continued to make a case for the nullification of the elections on grounds that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) failed to deliver a free, fair and credible election.

They sought to prove to the court that the electronic results transmission system was interfered with by foreigners. Lawyers for the electoral commission however stood their ground that the results in hard copy forms, matched the results in the transmission system.

Meanwhile, a report of a recount and scrutiny of polling stations as ordered by the court indicates that there were no discrepancies in the presidential election results.

As the day came to a close, lawyers for the petitioners exuded confidence that they had done their bit. This is Odinga’s third consecutive petition under the 2010 constitution.

Now the judges retreat to write their judgment. A verdict is expected on Monday.

