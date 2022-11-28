The third Inter-Congolese Consultations is set to commence in Kenya, Nairobi on Monday. The peace talks are a follow-up on negotiations to bring peace in eastern DRC. Kenyan President William Ruto is expected to officially open the talks.

Stakes are high in Kenya as the peace talks are aimed at bringing peace in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu. These are some of the hotspots in the DRC. Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who is also the chair of the East African Community, is going to officiate the proceedings.

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta will also attend the session as the facilitator of the Nairobi Peace Process. Accredited international organisations and diplomatic missions have also been invited at Safari Park Hotel.

As heavy fighting between government forces and the M23 rebels escalated in eastern DRC, attempts to restore peace resume in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi. The United Nations has reported that the latest fighting has so far displaced over 200 000 people.

DRC peace talks set to continue, Ras Advocate Sipho Mantula unpacks the situation: