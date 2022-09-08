The Kenyan president-elect William Ruto says he has spoken to outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta about the handing over process that will see Ruto officially resuming office on Tuesday next week.

Kenyatta has been at pains trying to clarify that he will discharge his responsibilities of handing over power as part of the smooth transition.

Messages of support continue to pour in as Ruto is preparing to lead this East African nation.

Preparations are currently underway as the military band and other institutions started with rehearsals on Thursday.

Ruto’s inauguration is expected to be attended by representatives, heads of state and governments from 40 countries.

The two economic powerhouses, the United States of America and China made a commitment to continue to strengthen relations with Kenya under the new administration that will be led by William Ruto.

It is not clear whether former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who lost elections will be in attendance.