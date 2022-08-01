Drone footage shows the swollen Kentucky river following deadly torrential rains in the eastern part of the state.

At least 26 people, including children, have died so far in the flooding.

In a video clip released on Twitter, Governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday that more fatalities are predicted with authorities expecting to continue finding bodies for weeks.

“We do know of additional bodies that have been recovered. But we cannot confirm those deaths at this time. We have hundreds of millions of dollars of damage, hundreds of people displaced, but we are moving and moving fast.”

Video released by the Defense Department showed a Kentucky National Guard flight crew readying a helicopter to deliver emergency supplies to affected areas.

A county search-and-rescue team shared these images of crews in an inflatable boat pulling people from homes last week.

The floods were the second major national disaster to strike Kentucky in seven months, following a swarm of tornadoes that claimed nearly 80 lives in the western part of the state in December.

Beshear on Thursday declared an emergency and described the disaster as “one of the worst, most devastating flooding events” in Kentucky’s history.