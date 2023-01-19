Two suspects have been shot and killed during a foiled robbery at a Mosque in Kensington in Johannesburg.

Police say three suspects entered the Mosque during evening prayers on Tuesday night and attempted to commit a robbery.

One of the worshipers retaliated and shot two of the three suspects, fatally wounding them.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello says while police responded to the crime scene an unknown person started firing shots.

“During this shootout, two people including a police officer sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to hospital for medical assistance. One suspect is arrested and two cases of murder and attempted murder as well as attempted business robbery are opened for further investigations.”