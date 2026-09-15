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Police going to lock down Kempton Park: Cachalia

  • Body of sixth woman found next to the road, September 15, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Mbalenhle Mthethwa
SABC News

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says officers are going to place Kempton Park under lock down following the discovery of another woman’s body.

This brings to eight the number of women’s bodies found in the area.

Cachalia says they will also be expanding police visibility following the murders of women around the Kempton Park vicinity.

“So, in addition to the establishment of this multidisciplinary team of highly competent investigators and professionals, we will massively expand visibility through Operation Shanela in Kempton Park and the surrounding areas. In the weeks ahead, the police will lock down this area. In the coming weeks, community will see the presence of the South African Police Service (SAPS), and we will mobilise all necessary law enforcement capabilities.”

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