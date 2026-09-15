Police going to lock down Kempton Park: Cachalia

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says officers are going to place Kempton Park under lock down following the discovery of another woman’s body.

This brings to eight the number of women’s bodies found in the area.

EKURHULENI KILLINGS | Acting National Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane says one suspect has been arrested and another is being sought in connection with the murders of eight women in Ekurhuleni. A R400,000 reward has been offered for information leading to a breakthrough… pic.twitter.com/qkeDj6XNoM — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 15, 2026

Cachalia says they will also be expanding police visibility following the murders of women around the Kempton Park vicinity.

“So, in addition to the establishment of this multidisciplinary team of highly competent investigators and professionals, we will massively expand visibility through Operation Shanela in Kempton Park and the surrounding areas. In the weeks ahead, the police will lock down this area. In the coming weeks, community will see the presence of the South African Police Service (SAPS), and we will mobilise all necessary law enforcement capabilities.”