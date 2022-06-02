Singer Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy says her client feels prejudiced.

This follows defence lawyer advocate Malesala Teffo’s statement in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday that the defence team would produce a witness who would testify that Khumalo mistakenly shot her then boyfriend and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

Senzo Meyiwa Trial I Defence points Kelly Khumalo to have mistakenly shot the soccer star

Advocate Teffo represents four of the five men accused for Meyiwa’s murder.

Moonsamy told the media in Pretoria that her client wanted her day in court.

“There’s prejudice, there’s discrimination as an attorney and an officer of a court. I’ve said this previously that my client is not a suspect, there was a time Advocate Baloyi indicated to me that she may not even be called as witness, subsequently few weeks later we were informed that she would be a witness and I thought that this would open a can of worms. The thing that we’ve been saying clearly and consistently is that and this is what she said to me yesterday as well that I want my day in court.”

Advocate weighs in on the allegation

Advocate Romeo Nthambeleni says it’s still inconclusive that Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead by mistake by his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, until the witness has been brought in to give credible evidence.

Nthambelani has reiterated that for now, Khumalo is innocent until proven guilty.