South Africans Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode have won the 2023 Grammy award for Best Global Music Performance for their collaboration Bayethe.

Their win follows hot on the heels of last year’s Grammy win by DJ Black Coffee in the Best Dance Electronic Category.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards are being held in Los Angeles California and hosted by another South African Trevor Noah.

This was flautist Kellerman’s 4th nomination and his second Grammy.

“Thank you so much. This is such a beautiful moment, on the road to sharing South African music and culture with the world. Thank you Nomcebo, thank you Zakes for your incredible creativity. Thanks to Tulsi Pillay my manager and friend who stood with me. Thanks to JB and all the musicians who worked on the album. Thanks to you all my peers who’ve supported us I’ll never forget it,” he added.

We won the Grammy for the Best Global Music Performance for our song ‘Bayethe’ Thank so much to everybody for all the support – this is for the whole of South Africa! Awesomeness @ZakesBantwiniSA @Nomcebozikode #africatotheworld #grammy #grammy2023 pic.twitter.com/qK31QPBHCl — Wouter Kellerman (@wouterkellerman) February 5, 2023

Look at God!!! From Hammarsdale to the world! 🌍 I never imagined that God would take me to such heights and platforms! I want to give a special shoutout to my fans 💚🙏🏽@wouterkellerman, @tholsi_pillay, @zakesbantwini @sibo_the_zulu @fraserselwyn 👗 @gertjohan #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/gFPSArX49B — Nomcebo Zikode (@Nomcebozikode) February 5, 2023

Took me 17 years to find my path, I have no words to express the emotions and grace that have come over me. This moment is owed to my late Mother & Father. I’m grateful Unkulu’ Nkulu uNumber 1!!!!

🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #roadtothegrammys pic.twitter.com/FLhi2OmzTT — Zakes Bantwini (@ZakesBantwiniSA) February 5, 2023