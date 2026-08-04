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Kekana was read his rights before arrest for Swart’s murder: Tsotetsi

Accused number one, Musa Kekana in the Vuzumuzi “Cat” Matlala trial appears in the High Court in Johannesburg on August 4, 2026.
  • Accused number one, Musa Kekana in the Vuzumuzi “Cat” Matlala trial appears in the High Court in Johannesburg on August 4, 2026.
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  • SABC News
Sashin Naidoo

The state’s fourth witness, Lieutenant Colonel Tumelo Tsotetsi in the Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala trial, says accused number one, Musa Kekana, was read his rights by police upon his arrest for the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

Tsotetsi told the High Court in Johannesburg that the suspects’ rights were read out to them in both Sepedi and English.

He is testifying in a trial-within-a-trial.

The defence wants the firearm and other evidence pinned to Kekana to be declared inadmissible before the main trial proceeds.

Kekana, Tiego Mabusela, Matlala, his wife Tsakani Matlala, and Nthabiseng Nzama face 25 charges including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, money laundering and fraud.

Tsotesti says the suspects were made aware of their rights.

He says, “We then said anything they might say may be recorded and used against them in a court of law. Informed them that they are not forced to pose a confession or an admission and we informed them that they have a right to contact a legal representative.”

LIVE STREAM | Matlala, co-accused attempted murder trial:

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