Matlala case hears Kekana should have reported alleged police assault

State witness Lieutenant Colonel Tumelo Tsotetsi, in the trial against Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others, has told the High Court in Johannesburg that he would have advised the first accused to open a case against police if he had indeed been assaulted.

Tsotetsi has been testifying in a trial within a trial, where alleged hitman Musa Kekana is seeking to have evidence obtained against him declared inadmissible in court.

Kekana has accused the police of acting unlawfully on the day of his 2024 arrest, alleging that he was assaulted and that his home was searched without his permission.

He is on trial alongside Matlala and three others. They stand accused of attempting and conspiring to kill Matlala’s former partner Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni, and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

Lieutenant Colonel Tumelo Tsotetsi continued defending the protocols followed by police on the day Kekana was arrested in 2024.

This comes as Kekana’s attorney, Riaan Gissing, attempted to challenge Tsotetsi’s testimony about what exactly transpired during the arrest.

During cross-examination, Gissing said his client maintains that he was assaulted and tortured by police in an attempt to force him to confess to Swart’s murder. This was strongly denied by Tsotetsi.

Speaking through an interpreter, Tsotetsi told the court that Kekana had several opportunities to report the alleged assault, but did not do so at the time of his arrest.

“I hear you, and at the time, accused number one was in the presence of police officers who do not work with us. He had another opportunity to inform them that those police officers assaulted or tortured him, and may you please assist me in opening a case,” said Tsotetsi.

He went on to testify that Kekana was, in fact, read his rights by police at the time of his arrest. This follows claims by Kekana’s attorney that his client was never informed of his rights by any of the officers at the scene.

Tsotetsi testified that the suspects’ rights were read to them in both Sepedi and English.

“We then said anything they might say may be recorded and used against them in a court of law. We informed them that they are not forced to make a confession or an admission. And we informed them that they have a right to contact a legal representative.”

The trial has been postponed to 31 August, when the trial within a trial is expected to resume with a new state witness taking the stand.