The man whose charred body was used as a decoy in the escape plot of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Center will be laid to rest at Mangaung in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Katlego Bereng’s identity was confirmed over two weeks ago after a DNA match with his mother.

Questions around how he died and how his body ended up in Bester’s jail cell have yet to be answered.

A postmortem report stated that he died from blunt force trauma to the head and not from the fire in Bester’s staged suicide.

Thirty two year-old Bereng disappeared in March last year. Bester’s staged suicide escape happened in May last year.

Meanwhile, Free State Health MEC Mathabo Leeto has told the family of Bereng that the department is busy with internal investigations to establish how his body ended up in the wrong hands.

Bereng’s body was released from the government mortuary to someone who was not related nor authorised to receive the body.

Bereng’s funeral will start at 8am on Sunday morning at the Lesly Monnanyane Hall.