The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has widened the net for their sixth annual essay writing competition against racism to include song, poetry and artwork.

The competition is open to youth between the ages of 15 and 21.

The foundation uses the platform to allow young South Africans to express their views on racism.

“This is my sixth year running this competition. Previously, this was only a writing competition against racism meaning we only accept the essay in the form of writing. This year we have decided to open up the categories because we also realised that feelings and issues against racism can be expressed in more than one way and we open up to that. So we have included some poetry and art that can also be used to submit,” says the Foundation’s Anti-Racism Manager, Rethabile Ratsomo.