Zimbabwean independent Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere will on Friday morning know the fate of his bid to contest for the office of President in the upcoming general election in August.

The country’s supreme court will hand down judgement on his appeal challenging the High Court’s decision to remove him from the ballot paper.

Kasukuwere approached the Supreme Court after the High Court nullified the Nomination court’s decision to accept his nomination papers and barred him from contesting the presidential election.

A Zanu-PF activist, Lovedale Mangwana approached the High Court challenging Kasukuwere’s nomination arguing that he doesn’t qualify to be a registered voter on the basis that Kasukuwere had spent over 18 consecutive months outside the country and his constituency.

VIDEO: Last week, Kasukuwere was granted right to appeal being barred from contesting the polls:

