Zimbabwean independent Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has lost his appeal at the Supreme Court where he was challenging the High Court’s decision to nullify his candidature for presidency in the upcoming election.

Kasukuwere approached the Supreme Court after the High Court nullified the Nomination Court’s decision to accept his nomination papers and barred him from contesting the presidential election.

A ZanuPF activist, Lovedale Mangwana approached the High Court challenging Kasukuwere’s nomination arguing that he doesn’t qualify to be a registered voter on the basis that Kasukuwere had spent over 18 consecutive months outside the country and his constituency.

The Supreme Court dismissed Kasukuwere’s appeal without giving reasons.

However, Kasukuwere’s legal representative, Jacqueline Sande says they will appeal this decision.

“The court delivered its judgement and it found that the appeal lacks merit. However, we are very much disappointed that in such a matter of public importance. The court chose to give a judgment without backing it with reasons because this is the matter that goes to the Constitution of the country, which goes to the root democracy. So, we expect the court to give us the reasons along with the judgment so that it enables the country to understand the basis of their findings,” says Sande.